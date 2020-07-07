KSU president: decision to postpone graduation ceremony taken too early

The decision to move the November graduation ceremonies to February and March has been taken too early, the university student council has lamented.

On Tuesday, students who were due to graduate in November were informed by the university that the ceremony has been moved to February due to the circumstances arising from the pandemic.

“In order to not delay the award of degrees/diplomas, Senate has decided they [graduates] will be officially conferred on all graduands in absentia on 20 November 2020,” the announcement read.

After the date, students will be asked to collect their formal certificate from the University.

In a comment to MaltaToday, KSU president Matthew Xuereb said that while the council expects the university to abide by health regulation, it feels such a decision has been taken too early.

“We will see how the situation evolves in November, but I think it is too premature at this point, especially when we are seeing the return of tourists and the opening of entertainment venues,” he said.

Xuereb said the council will also be expecting a clear directive from health authorities over whether such a decision is merited.

Several student organisations have also lamented the decision.