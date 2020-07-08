PN rebels give Delia chance to leave but fail to say what their next step is

Nationalist Party rebel MPs have given Adrian Delia a chance to leave but failed to say what their next step is in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

The communication was signed off by Chris Said and Therese Comodini Cachia, the two MPs who pushed the vote of no confidence in Delia last Tuesday.

This was the first public statement since the vote, which Delia lost by 19 votes to 11.

However, the statement gave no indication of what steps the rebel MPs will take and if so, within which timeframes.

The MPs met this afternoon amid growing anticipation that they would be going to the President to remove Delia from Opposition leader after yesterday's vote.

“We appeal to Adrian Delia to put first and foremost the party and this country’s interests in these dire circumstances. We are as ever determined to continue to act in the best interest of the country and the party,” the statement said.

Delia has insisted he will remain party leader even if deposed from Opposition leader, to fulfil the mandate given to him by party members.

Read the full text of the statement below:

Yesterday’s vote was a difficult choice that the parliamentary group had to face. We want our country to regain normality, to regain its reputation and to re-establish itself as a democracy.

For this reason, the country needs a strong opposition party. The Partit Nazzjonalista deserves the chance to regain people’s trust and become an alternative government.

Several parliamentary group meetings were held over the last months in which the Parliamentary Group indicated its concerns. Adrian Delia was repeatedly invited to continue to participate and contribute within the Opposition in a different role.

We appeal to Adrian Delia to put first and foremost the party and this country’s interests in these dire circumstances. We are as ever determined to continue to act in the best interest of the country and the party.

This is a call that wants to see the Partit Nazzjonalista regain its courage and trust in its values.

Chris Said

Therese Comodini Cachia

On behalf of the MPs who supported the vote taken during yesterday’s meeting