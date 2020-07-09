[WATCH] Comodini Cachia proposed as Opposition leader by Nationalist MPs

Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg have emerged from a meeting with President George Vella during which they informed him that a majority of Opposition MPs are willing to support Therese Comodini Cachia as new Opposition leader.

The meeting lasted just under an hour. It is not yet clear what the outcome is.

The development comes after the PN parliamentary group last Tuesday approved a vote of no confidence in Adrian Delia.

Sources close to the majority group told MaltaToday that Claudio Grech turned down an initial offer to step in.

The no confidence motion was proposed by Said and seconded by Comodini Cachia.

Delia has vowed to stay on as party leader.

On the basis of the no confidence vote, President George Vella is empowered by the Constitution to revoke Delia's appointment as Opposition leader. The President will then have to appoint another MP, who enjoys the support of the largest grouping of MPs.

Comodini Cachia, 47, is a human rights lawyer. She was elected MEP in 2014 and contested her first general election with success in 2017. She was elected on the Eighth District, obtaining 1,523 votes on the first count.

However, she stoked controversy when she initially refused her parliamentary seat in Malta to retain her Brussels seat but reversed the decision after public outcry.

She is part of the legal team representing the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia in court proceedings.

More to follow.