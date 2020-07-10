[WATCH] Secretive VGH memorandum is nowhere to be found, Robert Abela says

A secretive memorandum of understanding for the transfer of public hospitals to investors that eventually won the concession is nowhere to be found, Robert Abela admitted.

The Prime Minister said he had asked again for a copy of this MOU after the National Audit Office said nobody in government could provide this agreement in its investigation of the hospitals deal.

The NAO concluded that on the basis of this MOU, and other evidence, the hospitals concession deal awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare was “predetermined” and the result of “collusion”.

Asked on Friday whether the MOU was found, Abela said that nobody in government had a copy of this agreement.

However, the Prime Minister also said that the NAO findings related to VGH and the hospitals concession deal had no bearing on current talks with Steward Health Care.

Abela insisted on drawing a “clear distinction” between the hospitals concession contract entered with VGH and current concessionaire Steward Health Care.

Government is currently in talks with Steward over the concession agreement after the US company asked for more money.

Abela reiterated that political responsibility for the vitiated contract was shouldered when Konrad Mizzi was ousted from the Labour parliamentary group.

“Whether further action should be taken against VGH or anyone mentioned in the report is in the hands of the relevant institutions,” he said.

Asked whether government will rescind the concession, now administered by Steward, Abela said discussions were under way.

He added that government will learn from its past mistakes and ensure they are not repeated.

READ ALSO: Damning report finds collusion between Vitals and government on hospitals deal