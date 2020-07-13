Godfrey, Marlene Farrugia ‘disgusted’ over President’s lack of action on Adrian Delia

Independent MPs Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia have called out President George Vella for “collaborating with government” in diverting the people’s focus away from its scandals by not taking a decision over the opposition leader.

Speaking to the national broadcaster outside parliament on Monday morning, the former Democratic Party MPs said that it is the president’s duty to take action on the situation faced by the opposition.

“Whether he is doing it directly or indirectly, with his inaction, the President is collaborating with government in diverting the people’s focus away from government scandals that are being revealed,” Marlene Farrugia said.

“The people’s focus should be on the details which emerged from the Vitals deal or the Montenegro wind farm scandal, not on the opposition,” she said.

Godfrey Farrugia said it was the President’s duty to act according to expert advice given by constitutional and legal experts. “There are real problems in the opposition, which do need to be resolved, but it is his duty to action on the issues voiced by the MPs,” both MPs said.

The former PD MPs also said they had never acknowledged Delia as leader of the opposition.

Earlier on Monday, Nationalist MP Stephen Spiteri said he abstained on Delia’s position when meeting George Vella, justifying his abstention by saying that his parliamentary seat was not his, but belonged to the people who voted for him.

