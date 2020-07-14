menu

Customs dog sniffs out €22,000 in undeclared cash on airport passenger

Customs Canine Unit dog detects large quantity of undeclared cash on passenger arriving to Malta from Frankfurt

massimo_costa
14 July 2020, 1:20pm
by Massimo Costa
Stan the sniffer dog detected the undeclared cash on a man arriving to Malta from Frankfurt
Stan the sniffer dog detected the undeclared cash on a man arriving to Malta from Frankfurt

A man arriving to Malta from Frankfurt with a large amount of money which he failed to declare is regretting his decision today, after a Customs Canine Unit dog detected the undeclared cash.

The cash was found after Stan, a sniffer dog, screened the passenger’s luggage at the airport and gave a positive indication, which triggered a physical search of the person’s belongings. 

Subsequently, €22,130 were elevated from the man's carry-on luggage.

Under new legislation, since the passenger failed to declare the said cash, he had to pay a fine in lieu of court proceedings. 

Passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash over €10,000 whether arriving, departing or transiting through Malta. Similar laws apply to most countries around the world.

Customs anti-money laundering officials carry out routine checks at the airport, and are aided by dogs from the Canine Unit.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in National
[ANALYSIS] Strong-arming Adrian Delia into submission
National

[ANALYSIS] Strong-arming Adrian Delia into submission
James Debono
Lawrence Gonzi expected to attend today's PN executive committee meeting
National

Lawrence Gonzi expected to attend today's PN executive committee meeting
Massimo Costa
Customs dog sniffs out €22,000 in undeclared cash on airport passenger
National

Customs dog sniffs out €22,000 in undeclared cash on airport passenger
Massimo Costa
Women more likely to adapt working hours to caring responsibilities than men
National

Women more likely to adapt working hours to caring responsibilities than men
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.