Updated | Lawrence Gonzi proposes leadership race

Updated at 10:47 with Lawrence Gonzi motion

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi has forwarded a motion calling for leadership race during tonight’s executive council meeting.

Former Birkirkara mayor and Nationalist Party executive member Michael Asciak also proposed a motion of no confidence against Adrian Delia earlier tonight.

Sources said the motion is being backed by the 17 parliamentary group members who declared to the president that they had lost trust in the PN leader.

Gonzi had called for a similar vote in 2012 when he was Prime Minister, after losing out in several parliamentary votes, including the budget vote.

He had also lost confidence motions against ministers Austin Gatt and Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

Lawrence Gonzi had told the media earlier on Tuesday that he would be backing a leadership race.

He said he would, however, oppose any proposal aimed at punishing MPs who had exercised their democratic right to oppose Delia.

The PN’s executive committee is meeting today to discuss the party’s way forward following president George Vella’s decision to retain Delia as party leader.

It is yet unclear whether the executive has accepted the proposal.

Delia emerged triumphant as the Constitutionally recognised leader of the party in opposition, despite 16 MPs out of his 28 declaring to the President of the Republic they had lost trust in him.

In a Facebook post last week, Asciak had said that when a party leader loses the parliamentary group’s backing, he should no longer retain the position.

More details to follow.