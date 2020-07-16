menu

Malta registers full seven-day stretch of zero coronavirus cases

Health minister announces first week in Malta with no new coronavirus cases, as active cases dwindle to record low

laura_calleja
16 July 2020, 8:11am
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered seven consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Making the announcement over social media, Fearne also advised the public to remain prudent to ensure that the country continued to maintain its success.

The first case of COVID-19 was detected in Malta on 7 March. So far 674 cases have been detected in just over four months, and nine people have died from the virus. As of Thursday morning, just four active cases remain, with 661 people having recovered from the virus.

A grand total of 109,538 tests have been carried out so far on the island.

Almost all restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have now been lifted, and on 1 July commercial flights resumed with countries deemed "safe," by the Health Ministry.   

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 16•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, 16 July 2020

