Adrian Delia politely shows Louis Galea the door: ‘Your mission is complete’

Adrian Delia has politely shown Louis Galea the door just 24 hours after the former minister came out asking for the Nationalist Party leader to resign.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Thursday evening, Delia thanked Galea for his year-long work on reforming the PN statute.

The reforms were approved at a PN general conference a fortnight ago.

“You ended a delicate and historical job, which we will be grateful for,” Delia wrote.

Ringrazzjament minn qalbi lil Louis Galea għax-xogħol fejjiedi li għamel fir-riforma ta l-istatut tal-Partit Nazzjonalista. Temmejt inkarigu delikat u storiku li nibqgħu nafuhulek. Grazzi. Posted by Adrian Delia on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Galea was handpicked by Delia last year to lead a reform process after the bruising defeat the party suffered in local and European elections.

The former minister and party veteran was given unfettered access to all party structures and allowed to meet anyone he wanted.

Galea proposed a series of internal reforms that were approved in a general conference just before the latest bout of internal opposition to Delia’s leadership erupted.

Only yesterday, Galea called on Delia to resign and allow a leadership race to take place.

In a hard-hitting statement, Galea urged Delia to stop abusing the trust of party members who elected him leader in September 2017.

Delia lost a confidence vote within the PN parliamentary group and the party executive but has vowed to stay on, insisting that he could not disrespect the members who elected him leader.

Messagg pulit pulit ftit minuti ilu minn Delia lil Louis Galea li rringrazzjah ta’ xogholu fuq l-istatut u bil-pulit qallu ‘xoghlok mitmum, ghalaq l-bieb warajk’ 😂 Posted by Franco Debono on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Delia’s polite rebuke was flagged by former PN MP Franco Debono, who sarcastically commented how the PN leader told Galea to “close the door behind him”.