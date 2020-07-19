PN rebels on MaltaToday Survey: Delia must go or party faces disaster at election

The Nationalist MPs who successfully led two no-confidence motions against PN leader Adrian Delia said they are determined to forge ahead with a new leadership election, in a reaction to MaltaToday’s survey on Sunday.

“The survey is of concern to us who want to see the PN as a strong, serious and credible alternative to Robert Abela’s scandal-ridden administration,” the MPs, now numbering at least 16, said.

The survey has once again confirmed Adrian Delia’s inability to better his trust rating in the face of Labour’s supremacy, with Therese Comodini Cachia – the MP chosen by the rebel backbench to be appointed Opposition leader – mustering as much trust as Delia.

The difference of 45 points between the two parties suggest the PN would lose an election by as much as 75,000 votes.

The MaltaToday survey was the first to compare the trust ratings of the PN leader and Comodini Cachia with Abela. “In less than a week, she has managed to register the same trust rating as Delia,” the MPs said.

Echoing a statement by MP Hermann Schiavone, an erstwhile Delia ally, the MPs said Comodini Cachia had significantly registered the trust of 9% of those who said they did not vote in 2017, while Delia made no such gains.

“These results once again confirm the need for the PN’s paid-up members to be called to elect a new leader who can bring unity to the mosaic of views in the PN and prepare the party for the next general election, or face a disastrous electoral result.”