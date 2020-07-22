menu

Caruana Galizia family lawyer casts doubt on police suicide claim in Melvin Theuma incident

Jason Azzopardi questions the speed at which the police issued statement claiming Melvin Theuma may have hurt himself

kurt_sansone
22 July 2020, 12:50am
by Kurt Sansone
Lawyer Jason Azzopardi
Lawyer Jason Azzopardi

The Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi has cast doubts on the police claim that pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma may have attempted suicide.

In a Facebook comment shortly after midnight, Azzopardi questioned how the police were so quick to claim Theuma’s case was an attempted suicide, so soon after they were alerted to the incident. The post has since been removed but a screen shot of it is being reproduced below.

The Facebook post by Jason Azzopardi, which was deleted soon after
The Facebook post by Jason Azzopardi, which was deleted soon after

Theuma is understood to have been found suffering from serious knife wounds to his neck and abdomen at his house in Swieqi.

Self-inflicted stab wounds are uncommon and multiple stab wounds are very uncommon in suicides, according to forensic literature.

In a statement released around an hour after the incident, the police said that while it was investigating the case, "the first indications show that Mr Theuma hurt himself".

READ ALSO: Melvin Theuma in critical condition after attempted suicide – police

Theuma was hospitalised and is undergoing surgery.

Theuma was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He acted as the middleman between businessman Yorgen Fenech and the three men who carried out the assassination.

Theuma was due in court tomorrow to testify under cross-examination by the defence, as the compilation of evidence against Fenech continues.

Azzopardi is appearing in court proceedings as parte civile lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
