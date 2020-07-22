menu

[WATCH] Adrian Delia appeals for ‘caution and prudence’ after Melvin Theuma attempted suicide

Adrian Delia cautions against hasty conclusions in Melvin Theuma attempted suicide, says 'dramatic developments can lead to speculation, uncertainty and fear'

kurt_sansone
22 July 2020, 1:34am
by Kurt Sansone
Opposition leader Adrian Delia
Opposition leader Adrian Delia

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has appealed for “caution and prudence” in the wake of Melvin Theuma’s hospitalisation over what police claim is an attempted suicide.

In a short statement released on Facebook at 1:15am on Wednesday, Delia cautioned against hasty conclusions, in what was an indirect reference to Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi’s initial reaction on Facebook questioning the police’s claim that Theuma may have attempted suicide.

Azzopardi is also the lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family.

READ ALSO: Melvin Theuma in critical condition after attempted suicide – police

Describing the events as “dramatic and tragic”, Delia insisted this was no time for partisan politics.

“This is not a normal country and in moments like this we must come together more than other times to ascertain that criminality does not continue ruling this country… normal people do not deserve to pass through these traumas… let us not hurry and speculate, let us wait for formal medical reports and then give our political reaction later,” Delia said.

He has asked his parliamentary group to meet tomorrow and discuss the latest developments.

