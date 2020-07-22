Home Affairs minister must shoulder responsibility for Theuma incident, Fenech Adami insists

The Home Affairs minister has to shoulder political responsibility for the incident last night which saw Melvin Theuma suffer life-threatening injuries, Beppe Fenech Adami said.

The Nationalist MP said in Parliament on Wednesday that, regardless of whether the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman had inflicted his wounds on himself, or if somebody has tried to murder him, Byron Camilleri had to still assume responsibility.

“Because of your incompetence, the most important witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case is dying. This is so regardless of whether what happened was an attempted suicide or an attempted murder,” he said.

“What happened yesterday should never happen. The most important case in Malta for the past 30 years has been prejudiced.”

Camilleri, however, accused Fenech Adami of playing partisan politics rather than genuinely being interested in the truth coming out.

“When you try to ignore the facts of the case, as they are known at this point in time, and instead make unsubstantiated allegations… this is a confirmation that partisan politics come before the truth,” Camilleri said.

“I will allow the police to do their work, and investigations to proceed without any intrusion.”

The minister added that he had no further information about the case than what was communicated to the media by police commissioner Angelo Gafà this morning.

Theuma is currently being treated in hospital for knife wounds which he suffered to his abdomen, neck and a wrist.

His condition was reported this morning as having been stable.

The police have said that everything currently points to Theuma having inflicted the injuries on himself. Investigations, however, are ongoing.