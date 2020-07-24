People living in fear of dying in a house collapse, Gwardamanga collapse victim says

Hundreds of people have been left in fear of dying in a house collapse, said Janet Walker, whose home collapsed next to a construction site in 2019, in response to the latest construction fatality.

Taking to social media, Walker said the current situation could not continue. “It cannot be for that for someone to become rich or improve their property, they kill people,” she said.

Darba kont ċempilt lil tal-health and safety ta Malta...qalli sinjura, aħna l-health and safety tal-ħaddiema naraw mhux... Posted by Janet Walker on Thursday, July 23, 2020

In June 2019, the common wall of a neighbouring house in a Gwardamanga construction site on St Luke Road was torn out during works. Nobody no one has been injured.

Then in March of this year, Miriam Pace was trapped under the debris of her own house after it collapsed in Hamrun due to construction taking place next door. The 54-year-old’s lifeless body was located hours after the collapse in a lengthy operation that saw them painstakingly remove debris and reach the woman.

On Thursday, in yet another construction fatality occurred; one foreign worker was killed after a wall inside a construction site collapsed. Police said workers were excavating rock to lay foundations for the building when the wall fell.

READ MORE: One dead, one seriously injured in Cospicua wall collapse