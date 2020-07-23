Youngsters at weekend party encouraged to get tested for coronavirus

Young people who attended a weekend-long party at a St Julian’s hotel are being encouraged to get tested for coronavirus after a partygoer tested positive on Wednesday.

The health authorities have confirmed that the case flagged today was that of a partygoer who attended the event held over the weekend.

The Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that the public health response team established that one of the activities attended by the patient was the Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 event held at the Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s between the 18 and 19 July.

"Public health authorities are strongly recommending that all those who attended this party to get tested for COVID-19," the ministry said.

Persons are to call 111 to set an appointment, even if they do not have any symptoms.

"As symptoms can develop within 14 days of exposure it is imperative that whoever attended this event monitors themselves for symptoms for the coming two weeks. Anyone who develops symptoms should stay indoors and call 111 again to book another swab to exclude COVID-19 infection," the authorities said.

The statement said there was no room for alarm but urged everyone to follow public health advice.

The authorities have confirmed to MaltaToday that people closest to the patient have tested negative, but are awaiting the results of more tests.

Partygoers who are still waiting for the test results have been instructed to go into quarantine as a precaution.

The party was organised by G7 events at the St Julian's hotel.

The patient tested positive on Wednesday and the case was notified publicly on Thursday. It is understood that the patient had symptoms but it is unclear when these emerged.

All hotel staff are also being tested.

In a statement, the party organisers said they were in contact with the health authorities and are “assisting them with any of their requests”.

“The health authorities will be contacting any persons they deem necessary whilst also issuing any public statements as they see necessary,” they said.

Malta lifted all coronavirus restrictions in June and so far, the number of new cases has remained very low. As of today, there are only six active cases of coronavirus.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has cautioned that mass events such as parties and festa celebrations pose high risks that people should be aware of, especially if they fail to adhere to COVID-19 containment guidelines after drinking alcohol.

Masks remain mandatory on public transport and in shops but there are no fines being issued if people ignore the guidelines.