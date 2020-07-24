Wasteserv investment will see 18 tonnes of recycling waste extracted daily from Marsaskala plant

Wasteserv has ramped up its operations with a new recycling line at the Sant’ Antnin complex.

Materials recycled and separated in the grey bag, including paper, plastic and metal, will be passed through the line for sorting and separation.

The €1 million investment will see around 60% of recyclable material extracted from the 30 ton per day input.

Recyclable materials will then be stored and placed for sale.

Wasteserv will also be investing in new machinery, high-load bailers and expanded storage facilities, which will help in obtaining the best quality, while increasing the potential of recycling material.

Announcing the investment, environment minister Aaron Farrugia cited the importance in having the recycling line.

“Owing to this upgrade, Malta will be increasing its recycling performance significantly. This process will result in good quality material, which can then be sold for re-use on the market,” Farrugia said.

He also said this is Wasteserv’s second achievement during the week, after 6,500 tonnes of glass were exported for recycling.