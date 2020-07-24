Hotel weekend party at Radisson cancelled after coronavirus spike

A weekend-long hotel party has been cancelled after the Radisson cited safety concerns following a spate of COVID-19 cases from a similar event last week.

The event, which was due to be held between the 24 July and 26 July, was to be attended by around 300 people.

Party organisers Offline who confirmed the cancellation on their Facebook page, called the decision “a kick in the face”.

“But it is what it is,” the statement read.

On Friday, six new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, all linked to Radisson Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 party held over the weekend.

On Thursday young people who attended a weekend-long party at a St Julian’s hotel were encouraged to get tested for coronavirus after a partygoer tested positive on Wednesday.

In a statement confirming this weekend’s cancellation, the hotel management said that is has decided to err on the side of caution and cancel this weekend’s bookings for the gatherings that were due to take place on its grounds.

“The hotel’s management continues to place the health and safety of guests and staff alike foremost in any consideration, and continues to abide stringently to all health protocols including a focus on enhanced cleaning, PPE and other regulations as directed by the local authorities.”

Event goers have been promised a refund by the organisers. Anyone looking to stay at the hotel for the weekend, can still do so.

