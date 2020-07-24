menu

‘The country cannot accept these fatalities’: Malta Chamber calls for construction reform

Malta Chamber of Commerce calls on government to establish regulatory authority for construction and building industry

karl_azzopardi
24 July 2020, 5:26pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has reiterated calls for a “complete and holistic reform” of the building and construction industry.

The chamber proposed the industry is regulated by the state, while imposing stringent criteria for the provision of operating licences to constructors.

“Actions taken since the number of serious building collapses reported in 2019, have not

delivered any value. The need for a complete and holistic reform of the Building and Construction Industry has never been greater,” it said.

On Thursday, yet another construction fatality occurred, with a foreign worker killed, after a wall inside the construction site collapsed on him.

“The country cannot accept these fatalities as collateral damage of a successful industry,” the chamber said.

Calling on a regulatory authority to be established, the chamber said it should be equipped with the resources needed for strong enforcement.

“Trust and confidence would be re-established within the Planning Authority and the Environment and Resources Authority, by both entities having their enforcement functions strengthened, while a robust spatial planning capacity would be established within the Planning Authority.”

The chamber goes on to say that yesterday’s incident was the result of a poor regulatory system.

“Regulations, and systems in place are falling short from ascertaining the safety of workers, residents, third-party properties and the peace of mind of our people,” the statement read.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
