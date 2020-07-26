Malta Health Network calls on government to retain smoking ban in outdoor dining areas

The Malta Health Network (MHN) has called on government to reconsider lifting the smoking ban in outdoor areas of restaurants.

In a legal notice in May, government amended the Smoking Control Act to prohibit the smoking of "any tobacco product in places where food is served or within the parameters of places where food is served."

Smoking had only been allowed 10 metres away from the outdoor area.

The ban was lifted with a new legal notice that removed the aforementioned clause in the act.

MHN said government’s narrative that the amendment will support the dining sector is not based on any data.

“There exist no peer-reviewed business publications to support that smoking laws have a negative effect on the sector, if anything, preliminary research suggests that such bans had a positive association with increase in total sales and no significant negative effects on restaurants.”

The decision to reverse the smoking ban will not only prompt people to smoke, but also increases exposure to second-hand smoke, according to the MHN.

“We feel disheartened that the Ministry for Health and the Superintendence of Public

Health are putting economical and financial considerations before the health and

well-being of the Maltese.”