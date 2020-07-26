Reports of 14 new COVID cases, seven related to Radisson party

14 new cases of COVID-19 are expected to be announced later on today.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday say seven of the new cases may be related to a cluster of infections which stemmed from a weekend-long party at a St Julian’s hotel.

While no new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Saturday, six new cases were registered on Friday, all related to the weekend long event.

Reports also say that the remaining infections might be related to a Gozo feast.

MaltaToday reached out the health ministry and the superintendent of public health, but received no confirmation.

More details to follow.