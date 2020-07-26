menu

Reports of 14 new COVID cases, seven related to Radisson party

karl_azzopardi
26 July 2020, 9:46am
by Karl Azzopardi
The Hotel Takeover party was held over the weekend at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian's (Photo: Facebook/G7 events)
The Hotel Takeover party was held over the weekend at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian's (Photo: Facebook/G7 events)

14 new cases of COVID-19 are expected to be announced later on today.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday say seven of the new cases may be related to a cluster of infections which stemmed from a weekend-long party at a St Julian’s hotel.

While no new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Saturday, six new cases were registered on Friday, all related to the weekend long event.

Reports also say that the remaining infections might be related to a Gozo feast.

MaltaToday reached out the health ministry and the superintendent of public health, but received no confirmation.

More details to follow.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
Reports of 14 new COVID cases, seven related to Radisson party
