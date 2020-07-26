Updated | Health ministry confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated at 3:43 pm with health ministry statement

14 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

1,220 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 120,145.

In a statement, the health ministry said that nine out of the 14 new cases are linked to Hotel

Takeover Summer 2020.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 26•07•2020

Meanwhile, three of the fourteen cases were local sporadic cases and two were imported cases.

Active cases now stand at 26.

No new recoveries were registered on Sunday.

The health ministry reiterated its calls to anyone who attended the event to monitors themselves for symptoms for the coming two weeks.

“Anyone who develops symptoms should stay indoors and call 111 again to book another swab to exclude COVID-19 infection,” it said.