Mater Dei Hospital ward sealed after patient tests positive for coronavirus

A whole ward at Mater Dei Hospital has been placed on lockdown and doctors and nurses placed in quarantine after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is understood to have tested positive on Monday afternoon.

The ward in question is Medical Ward 3 and staff members and other patients are being tested for coronavirus.

MaltaToday has reached out to the health authorities for more details.

The case follows that of an LSE who works at the Luqa government summer school, who tested positive after attending a weekend party at the Radisson last week.

On Monday, the health authorities also issued a public health alert asking all those who attended the Santa Venera feast to get tested for COVID-19.

Malta has 27 active cases of coronavirus, which represents a sharp upturn in a matter of days. Only yesterday, 14 new cases were confirmed, the highest daily number since the end of May.

