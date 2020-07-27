Journalists’ institute calls on government to adopt anti-SLAPP legislation

The journalists’ institute has called on government to enact anti-SLAPP legislation.

IĠM were reacting to the 2020 Media Pluralism Monitor which according to it confirms mounting pressures against journalists and the increasing economic challenges faced by the industry.

“The Study confirms the trends observed in the media sector in the past years: journalists are more and more victims of harassment; the sustainability of the news industry is at risk across Europe, while the gatekeeping role of digital platforms is on the rise,” the statement read.

The report also reads that “journalists need to put in place measures that would safeguard their professional independence, to protect their working conditions as well as strengthen their position.”

By adopting anti-SLAPP legislation, government would be showing its commitment towards a free and independent media.

IĠM also called on government to withhold enforcement to changes in the Broadcasting Act. The institute said changes would have a dire impact on the media’s revenue, and therefore its independence.

