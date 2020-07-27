menu

Journalists’ institute calls on government to adopt anti-SLAPP legislation

IĠM wants government to show commitment to independent media by adopting anti-SLAPP legislation

karl_azzopardi
27 July 2020, 7:36pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The journalists’ institute has called on government to enact anti-SLAPP legislation.

IĠM were reacting to the 2020 Media Pluralism Monitor which according to it confirms mounting pressures against journalists and the increasing economic challenges faced by the industry.

“The Study confirms the trends observed in the media sector in the past years: journalists are more and more victims of harassment; the sustainability of the news industry is at risk across Europe, while the gatekeeping role of digital platforms is on the rise,” the statement read.

The report also reads that “journalists need to put in place measures that would safeguard their professional independence, to protect their working conditions as well as strengthen their position.”

By adopting anti-SLAPP legislation, government would be showing its commitment towards a free and independent media.

IĠM also called on government to withhold enforcement to changes in the Broadcasting Act. The institute said changes would have a dire impact on the media’s revenue, and therefore its independence.

READ ALSO: independent media companies say broadcasting law changes ‘threaten’ pluralism

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Minister tables Enemalta Montenegro wind farm agreement
National

Minister tables Enemalta Montenegro wind farm agreement
Kurt Sansone
Journalists’ institute calls on government to adopt anti-SLAPP legislation
National

Journalists’ institute calls on government to adopt anti-SLAPP legislation
Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital ward sealed after patient tests positive for coronavirus
National

Mater Dei Hospital ward sealed after patient tests positive for coronavirus
Kurt Sansone
Melvin Theuma out of intensive care, condition stable
National

Melvin Theuma out of intensive care, condition stable
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.