Former MPs call on PN councillors to kick-start leadership election

Former MPs Paula Mifsud Bonnici and Richard Muscat have penned an appeal to Nationalist Party councillors to kick-start a new leadership election this week.

Councillors, MPs and representatives of the PN’s organs will this week meet in the General Council to decide whether to ask paid-up members to reaffirm confidence in embattled leader Adrian Delia, or vote again for a new leader.

The two MPs said the PN was at a crossroads, “disheartened and confused”, and that the party could not wait for two years to recognize its problems.

“The loss of the third seat in the European Parliament election evidenced a growing distance between the party of 43,000 votes; the loss of our majority in many Local Councils (we lost 49 from 68) this time with a distance of 47,000 votes, waning support for the Party, and even less support for the Leader of the Party. The sum of these further erodes the support people once had in the Party.”

The two former MPs called on PN councillors to kick off a new leadership election. “It is evident that in a few weeks’ time there will be a strong line-up of very valid candidates that are ready to serve and unite the party behind them. They are ready to work tirelessly to renew the party so as to ensure a convincing and strong choice for the country at the next election.”

“The choice you have been given next Saturday is an important one. In a few years’ time you will be able to look back with satisfaction that you were able to recognize how important this vote is for the future of the Party.”