Second educator at Luqa Skola Sajf tests positive for COVID

A second member of staff at the Luqa government summer school has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms over the weekend, MaltaToday has learnt.

Sources close to the school said the educator did not report for duty on Monday and Tuesday in line with policy not to attend work if sick.

The educator has since tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the second case of an educator from the Luqa Skola Sajf who tested positive for COVID-19.

MaltaToday has reached out to the health authorities for a reaction.

The first case involved a Learning Support Educator who had attended the Radisson weekend party a week before. It is unclear whether the second case involves a person who also attended the same party where a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported.

“At no point was there any staff member at school with symptoms,” the sources said, noting that safety procedures are in place to minimise the risk of infection.

The Luqa Skola Sajf operated as normal this morning and will continue giving a service tomorrow.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici visited the school on Tuesday morning in a bid to quell concerns expressed by parents and educators after the first case came to light on Monday. He posted photos of the visit on his Facebook wall.

Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Educators claimed that “all play workers and child support workers were asked to leave the workplace” as a result of the second case.

MaltaToday was unable to confirm this claim officially but sources at the school said nobody was sent home, however some concerned educators wanted to get tested as a precautionary measure.

The UPE said it will be following developments and ensure that the school follows all procedures.

On Tuesday, seven new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the total of active cases to 34.