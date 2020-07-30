50 Danish students quarantined in Malta after their group leader tests positive for COVID-19

A group of around 50 students aged between 14 and 17 who attend the EF Language school are being quarantined in Malta after a group leader tested positive for COVID-19.

The news first appeared on Danish news portal TV 2, that reported how the group leader tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the news site, the students are being housed in Sliema. It said the information was confirmed by EF.

MaltaToday has reached out to EF Language School for a comment.

Parents of the students told the Danish news portal said students could not be returned home until their quarantine period ends.