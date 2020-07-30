Doctors unsatisfied with new restrictions on mass events, to go ahead with industrial action

Restrictions imposed on mass events do not go far enough, the doctors’ union said, adding it will go ahead with industrial action on Monday.

In an immediate reaction to new measures announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne, the Medical Association of Malta said the standards were good but not good enough.

“MAM welcomes the fact that government authorities are now acknowledging the problem with mass events however the suggested measures do not go far enough. MAM thanks Mr Fearne and Dr Gauci for their efforts, but it is clear that the party promoters, have had their way with the politicians as this will not protect the Maltese public at all,” the union said.

The union claimed that public health specialists were not consulted about the latest measures and were presented with a fait accomplit.

“MAM is very disappointed that mass events with thousands of revellers have not been cancelled and government intends to forge ahead as planned, making band marches the sacrificial lamb. MAM thanks the archbishop for his stand,” the union said.

The union said that the fact that no regulations are going to be published and no fines have been announced, and that organisers are encouraged to self-enforce, will not work in practise.

It warned that in these circumstances, “the free for all seen at the Radisson party will definitely repeat itself”.

MAM said its council will meet on Friday morning to finalise the directives.