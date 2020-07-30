Migrants with COVID-19 to be listed in Malta’s active cases

Migrants positive to COVID-19 who arrived in Malta on Monday and Wednesday will be listed on the country’s active cases list.

In a press-conference announcing new measures related to coronavirus after a recent spike in cases, Health Minister Chris Fearne said a group of 85 cases will be on the country’s active cases list.

Fearne said the decision was taken after consultation with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Government received flak for listing the number of migrant cases in a footnote during its daily coronavirus briefing.

This means that the total number of active cases now stands at 140.

The migrant cases come at a time when local cases are surging as a result of a mass party and a band club march.

Government has also issued an expression of interest to commission ships that will be used as quarantine facilities of migrants rescued at sea.

“We are working to reduce these arrivals. In the last weeks thousands of migrants departed from Libya and saved in Libyan waters were returned to their point of origin. The government is working on relocation and return of those who are not eligible for protection,” the government said in a statement.

