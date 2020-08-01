PN decision time: Adrian Delia's future hangs in the balance

It's decision time for the Nationalist Party as councillors will today determine the fate of their leader Adrian Delia in a vote that could open up a leadership contest.

Councillors are choosing between giving the PN’s members the chance to simply confirm Delia as leader in a one-horse race, or opt for a leadership race.

Delia has already said that in the eventuality of a leadership contest he would contest. Several candidates have shown an interest to contest the leadership, including Bernard Grech, Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola and Alex Perici Calascione.

Until Friday evening, the PN’s electoral commission said that 860 from the 1,630 eligible councillors had cast their vote, amounting to 52.8%.

Early voting took place on Wednesday when 484 councillors cast their ballot, and on Friday in the opening session of the general council when another 376 councillors voted.

Voting continues on Saturday at PN headquarters in Pieta between 8am and 6pm, and at the sub headquarters in Sannat between 9am and 4pm.

The result of the vote is expected at around 9pm this evening in what is a test of Delia’s support among the party’s rank and file.

The leader had won a confidence vote among councillors last year after the PN’s disastrous showing in the European and local elections. Delia had secured the support of 67.8% of councillors, however, it remains to be seen whether he still enjoys that backing.

Delia has argued for a confirmation vote, insisting that a leadership contest at this juncture is damaging to the PN.

In an impassioned speech on Friday, he said council members will be asked to vote between the “PN of the past and the PN of hope”.

“I tried uniting the party for the last three years, but we have to face the fact that the majority of the parliamentary group want to remove me,” he said, insisting he would not be bowing down to intimidation.

“I faced a corrupt and criminal government. They lied about me and my family. But I will continue to fight for what I truly believe in – a revitalised PN,” he said.

Delia’s opponents, led by 19 members of the parliamentary group, want him out and have lobbied for a leadership contest. A move to depose Delia from the role of Opposition leader failed after the President ruled that he could not act as long as Delia remained party leader.

Delia became PN leader in September 2017 in the first-ever leadership election determined by members. In a face-off with Gozitan MP Chris Said, Delia had carried the day with 52.7% of the vote.

