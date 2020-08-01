MAM may suspend directives if government follows public health guidelines on mass events

The Medical Association of Malta council will decide whether to suspend the directives planned for Monday, depending on the government’s response to its demand that government follow the advice of the Superintendent of Public Health due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital and medical services will be heavily curtailed on Monday if union members go ahead with the directives, which will affect all outpatients and elective surgeries amongst others.

The news comes in the wake of the government's cancellation of plans for four large parties due to the coronavirus risk, following a heavy backlash from the medical community and concerned members of the public.

It welcomed a statement by the Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci in which she said that she was completely against mass events, because, it said, they could lead to an epidemic of uncontrollable proportions.

MAM said it was “disappointed that the Tourism Ministry “with the clear backing of the office of the prime minister not only chose to ignore the advice of the superintendent and authorized mass events but chose those events labelled as “extremely high risk”.”

It added that Gauci had been proven right as one event with 700 attendees – a band march in Santa Venera – had led to a new spike in cases “and possibly a new epidemic with numbers comparable to April.”

“10,000 individuals sought swabbing in the space of 48 hours, when the swabbing capacity was 1,000 per day with the result that the track and trace arm of control was overwhelmed. This also means that the actual number of current positives may be as high as four times the reported number,” reads MAM’s statement.

It said it welcomed the cancellation of the four “potentially catastrophic” parties, but insisted that the advice of the Superintendent is to be heeded and all mass events be banned as from Monday until the new spike/epidemic is brought under control, because the country risks tourism blacklisting by all other EU countries.

“Legally enforceable regulations about the wearing of facemasks indoors, punishable by fines, identical to those in virtually all other EU countries should be introduced with immediate effect,” MAM said