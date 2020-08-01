Malta MedAir makes first flight to Warsaw since being set up in 2018

Malta MedAir made its first flight Saturday, operating an Airbus A320 with registration 9H-AEO.

Malta MedAir will be making its first flight MM02 to Chopin Airport in Warsaw. The flight is scheduled departed Malta International Airport at 2:20pm and was expected to return at 10:15pm.

The crew of Malta MedAir’s first flight is all Maltese and will be flown by a male captain assisted by a female first officer.

The new Maltese airline established on the 10 January 2018 and fully owned by the Maltese government, will be operating a number of chartered flights to European destinations.

It marks the first move by the government-owned airline after ALPA-affiliated pilots at Air Malta threatened renewed industrial action over collective agreement talks.

The airline has been preparing for its first flight by recruiting a number of pilots and cabin crew followed by additional training. The airline plans to continue recruitment of more crew over the coming weeks.

Malta MedAir has been operating since March 2018 on ACMI basis for Airmalta, however, as from today it is now starting to operate its flights with its own crew.

The company is currently in talks with prospective clients to operate a number of new chartered flights.