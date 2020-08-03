Customs discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash

A man travelling to Istanbul was found with €16,500 in undeclared cash.

Customs said that during the routine screening of passengers departing from Malta, Peter, a dog from its K9 unit gave an indication on a traveller departing to Istanbul.

When asked how much cash he was carrying, the man initially said €5,000, but customs were not convinced of his explanation.

Upon a search on his belongings, €16,540 were elevated.

The passenger agreed to an out of court settlement agreement and fined as per legislation.