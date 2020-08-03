menu

Customs discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash

Peter the customs sniffer dog sniffs out a large quantity of undeclared cash on a passenger departing to Istanbul

karl_azzopardi
3 August 2020, 9:27am
by Karl Azzopardi
Peter the customs sniffer dog
Peter the customs sniffer dog

A man travelling to Istanbul was found with €16,500 in undeclared cash.

Customs said that during the routine screening of passengers departing from Malta, Peter, a dog from its K9 unit gave an indication on a traveller departing to Istanbul.

When asked how much cash he was carrying, the man initially said €5,000, but customs were not convinced of his explanation.

Upon a search on his belongings, €16,540 were elevated.

The passenger agreed to an out of court settlement agreement and fined as per legislation.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Customs discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash
National

Customs discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19 is making Labour’s problem with immigration worse
National

COVID-19 is making Labour’s problem with immigration worse
Karl Azzopardi
Paceville venues shut down over breach of rules on mass events
National

Paceville venues shut down over breach of rules on mass events
Paul Cocks
Murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s condition remains stable
National

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s condition remains stable
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.