[WATCH] President refuses to answer over August Moon Ball event amid COVID-19 spike

President George Vella walks away when asked by MaltaToday whether it was appropriate to hold the August Moon Ball charity event in the wake of a surge of COVID-19 cases

karl_azzopardi
4 August 2020, 1:22pm
by Karl Azzopardi
President George Vella walked away when asked whether it was appropriate for his office to organise the August Moon Ball
President George Vella walked away when asked whether it was appropriate for the August Moon Ball to be held last Saturday as COVID-19 cases surged.

The annual gala charity event is organised by the President at the Verdala Palace to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund Foundation. It is normally a sit-down dinner, followed by dancing.

This year’s event took place last Saturday, 48 hours after the government reintroduced a number of restrictive measures on mass events.

The Office of the President did not communicate publicly as to whether new precautionary measures were taken for this year’s event.

And Vella simply ignored the MaltaToday journalist on Tuesday when asked if he felt it was appropriate for the event to go ahead.

Vella was exiting from the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta where he attended a presentation of findings by a post-COVID economic think-tank.

The President did not once acknowledge the questions put to him and simply walked off to his official car.

Vella was also asked for his message to people in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
