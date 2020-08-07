Doctors’ industrial action continues after talks fail to ease concerns over mass events

Doctors will continue with industrial action after talks with the government and social partners failed to ease their concerns.

In a statement on Friday, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said it found it “illogical and absurd” to hold mass events during an epidemic, and as such directives would continue into their second day.

MAM said that halfway through the meeting, held at Castille, those present were informed that the number of COVID-19 cases had increased by 150% in one day, reaching a new record.

“Dr Martin Balzan on behalf of MAM, who was in phone contact with other MAM officials was adamant that it was the duty of government to control the epidemic and ban all mass events until the COVID-19 numbers did not exceed three cases per day, particularly when the cause was daily parties and events held all over the island,” MAM said.

The union said the government proposal to allow mass/public events of up to 300 people was deemed absurd and dangerous by Balzan. Another proposal to limit the number to 60 indoors and 100 outdoors was also not accepted.

“MAM did not change its original position as the health and safety of its members, and the protection of the health of the Maltese people was more important than short term profits from events which are a very small percentage of the Maltese Economy.”

During yesterday's eight-hour meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government had recognized the spike in cases, with the cancellation of four major festivals as proof of such attention.

“We are not stamping out feet. The four events would have netted government around €25 million, which in turn would have been spent on projects such as the improvement of the country’s health services,” he said.

Abela also pointed out that the majority of cases in Malta are asymptomatic. The PM concluded his intervention by appealing for those present to not go to extremes.

€50 fines for those refusing to wear a mask

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci warned that those refusing to wear a mask at crowded places such as buses, in shops and on the Gozo Channel ferry will be fined €50. The decision was made after the eight-hour-long meeting with MAM and stakeholders.

Two additional COVID-19 testing hubs will also be opened next week; in order to keep up with the demands for testing.