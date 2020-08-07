Passenger seriously injured in traffic accident

A passenger was seriously injured after the car she was in was involved in a traffic accident in Attard on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Gradilja Street.

Police said the passenger, a 71-year-old resident from St Paul’s Bay was in a Kia being driven by a 70-year-old man, also a resident of St Paul’s Bay.

The accident also involved a Volkswagen Golf drive by a 22-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.