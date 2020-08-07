menu

Passenger seriously injured in traffic accident

A passenger was seriously injured after the car she was in was involved in a traffic accident in Attard

7 August 2020, 7:54am
The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Gradilja Street
The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Gradilja Street

A passenger was seriously injured after the car she was in was involved in a traffic accident in Attard on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 6:45pm in Gradilja Street.

Police said the passenger, a 71-year-old resident from St Paul’s Bay was in a Kia being driven by a 70-year-old man, also a resident of St Paul’s Bay.

The accident also involved a Volkswagen Golf drive by a 22-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in National
Doctors’ industrial action continues after talks fail to ease concerns over mass events
National

Doctors’ industrial action continues after talks fail to ease concerns over mass events
Laura Calleja
Passenger seriously injured in traffic accident
National

Passenger seriously injured in traffic accident
Malta and Turkey hold talks with GNA leader over Libya’s future
National

Malta and Turkey hold talks with GNA leader over Libya’s future
Karl Azzopardi
Libyan smugglers with Malta company slapped by US sanctions
National

Libyan smugglers with Malta company slapped by US sanctions
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.