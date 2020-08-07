[WATCH] COVID-19: PM, Chris Fearne brief public on outcome of MCESD meeting

menu

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne are expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development meeting on Friday morning

7 August 2020
Prime Minister Robert Abela giving the introductory speech at a meeting of the MCESD in Castille

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne are expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) meeting on Friday morning.

Yesterday in an eight-hour-long meeting the PM met with union leaders and employers bodies to brief them on the COVID-19 situation in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The PM was under pressure to ban mass events and ensure measures to curb the virus spread are enforced. Abela said the government had recognized the spike in cases, with the cancellation of four major festivals as proof of such attention.

“We are not stamping out feet. The four events would have netted government around €25 million, which in turn would have been spent on projects such as the improvement of the country’s health services,” he said.

On Friday morning the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said that industrial action would continue into its second day after the government failed to ease their concerns.

The union said the government proposal to allow mass/public events of up to 300 people was absurd and dangerous. Another proposal to limit the number to 60 indoors and 100 outdoors was also not accepted.

However, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has since halted industrial action after citing it had reached an agreement with the government over the organization of mass events.

The nurses’ union also said the PM committed to introducing rigorous enforcement which will be taken “seriously and effectively”.

Despite halting industrial action, MUMN stated that it will continue to monitor the situation, and will reintroduce the directives if it is not satisfied with the situation.

After the marathon meeting, a decision was made to impose a €50 fine on those refusing to wear masks at crowded places such as buses, in shops.

This afternoon Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci is expected to update the public on the current situation.

