Before politics... PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech starred in the Joseph Calleja Air Malta ad

Listen to Bernard Grech belting out O Sole Mio in this Air Malta ad from 2011

9 August 2020, 9:04am
by MaltaToday Staff
Get some aria in you! Grech’s dulcet tones go head-to-head with Joseph Calleja
Bernard Grech’s love of singing is widely known, but this clip from a 2011 Air Malta advert has the lawyer-turned-politician showing off his tenor’s voice, before none other than the Maltese tenor himself - Joseph Calleja.

Grech, a lawyer by profession, was prominent in the campaign against the introduction of divorce in 2011, and has featured as a political commentator many times in the past years.

But in this Air Malta advert, Grech is singing “O Sole Mio” with tenor Joseph Calleja, when a young man starts singing the popular opera song as he realises that Calleja is on the plane. Taking his cue, the PN leadership contender stands up to continue before Calleja takes over with the final phrases of the song.

Can the PN leadership election also include a sing-off between Grech and his rival Adrian Delia? Not a bad idea...

