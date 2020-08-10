Bernard Grech has secured pathway to parliamentary seat and it’s not Schiavone

Bernard Grech has secured the commitment of an MP to have a clear pathway into parliament if elected Nationalist Party leader, MaltaToday has learnt.

And that MP is not Hermann Schiavone despite publicly declaring his willingness to give up his seat for the leader if the party requires him to do so.

Part of the deal that saw rebel PN MPs throw their weight behind Grech involved a commitment by one of the MPs to resign from parliament, sources close to the talks said.

The MP’s name has been a closely guarded secret among rebel MPs.

Grech will be the only candidate to run against incumbent PN leader Adrian Delia after Roberta Metsola, Therese Comodini Cachia and Mark Anthony Sammut stepped aside.

Grech, a lawyer, does not have a parliamentary seat and did not contest the last general election, which means he will have to be co-opted into parliament.

Delia had to pass through the same procedure when elected leader three years’ ago when Seventh District MP Jean Pierre Debono gave up his seat.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Schiavone said that like he had done in 2017 when Delia was elected leader, he was willing to give up his parliamentary seat for Grech if the party asked him to do so.

“My main interest remains that of strengthening the Nationalist Party so that the country has a strong Opposition and an alternative government,” Schiavone wrote.

The Fifth District MP had been a core supporter of Delia but switched allegiance and joined the majority in the PN parliamentary group that gave the leader a no confidence vote.

Grech and Delia still have to be approved by a party commission tasked with carrying out a due diligence exercise on candidates who would have shown an interest in contesting the leadership.

If approved, the pair will square-off in a contest that will be decided by paid-up members.

