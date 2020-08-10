menu

Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech only candidates for PN leadership election

The PN Electoral Commission only received the applications of incumbent Adrian Delia, and lawyer Bernard Grech for the post of party leader

maltatoday
10 August 2020, 5:10pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Bernard Grech and Adrian Delia will contest the PN leadership election if they pass the due diligence process
Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech were the only candidates to express interest in the PN leadership when the deadline for submissions closed on Monday afternoon. 

The PN Electoral Commission will now pass on the names to an internal body which will carry out a due diligence exercise on both candidates. 

According to the party statute, the due diligence can take up to six weeks. Once the candidates pass the due diligence process, they will officially enter the race which will be decided by paid-up PN members.

The PN Electoral Commission started accepting applications after the General Council vote which was held on 1 August. PN councilors had decided in favour a full leadership race.

