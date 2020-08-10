Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech only candidates for PN leadership election

Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech were the only candidates to express interest in the PN leadership when the deadline for submissions closed on Monday afternoon.

The PN Electoral Commission will now pass on the names to an internal body which will carry out a due diligence exercise on both candidates.

According to the party statute, the due diligence can take up to six weeks. Once the candidates pass the due diligence process, they will officially enter the race which will be decided by paid-up PN members.

The PN Electoral Commission started accepting applications after the General Council vote which was held on 1 August. PN councilors had decided in favour a full leadership race.

