29 new cases of coronavirus, three from Mount Carmel Hospital

29 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday.

Malta now has 440 active cases.

1,882 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 145,267.

The Health Ministry said that three cases were linked to Mount Carmel Hospital, two cases were linked to a Paceville cluster and five cases were linked to positive family members.

11•08•2020

Another case is linked to a previously known case at work.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Four recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 692.

The total number of cases stands at 1,141.

Nine have died from the virus.