New Malta-Gozo ferry service between multiple points considered

Multiple ferry services linking different locations in Malta and Gozo are considered more favourable than an isolated fast ferry link, Transport Malta said.

The regulator justified the policy decision to drop the fast ferry option, insisting that research backed the choice of extended routes from Valletta, including one that links both islands.

A fast ferry service linking Mġarr in Gozo and Valletta had longed been pledged by the government.

TM was reacting to a statement issued earlier by the Gozo University Group that claimed the government’s new option was targeted at tourists and did not satisfy the travelling needs of Gozitan students.

“The promised fast ferry between Mġarr and Valletta would have eased Gozitan lives with a shorter commute between Gozo and Malta for students, workers and others... Although being a short-term solution, the fast ferry would certainly have gone a long way in easing these non-trivial commutes,” the GUG said.

But Transport Malta said the proposed new service would add alternatives for Gozitans crossing to Malta in terms of points of departure and arrival.

It also insisted the service will be “different and distinct” from other touristic services offered by other Maltese operators across Malta.

Questions were raised over the similarity of government’s new proposal and a recently launched hop-on hop-off service offered by the Fortina Group between different locations, including Sliema, Buġibba, Comino and Gozo.

GUG said that although Transport Minister Ian Borg recently reiterated the commitment to deliver a tunnel between Malta and Gozo, its completion requires years of work.

“In the interim, a fast ferry service must be introduced, catering for Gozitans’ needs,” the GUG said.