Four Jurassic World crew members test positive for COVID-19

Four advanced crew members working on the Jurassic World film have tested positive for COVID-19.

Initial media reports suggested three crew members however the public health superintendence has confirmed a fourth case.

The Public Health Superintendence confirmed the new cases and said that they are now in quarantine.

Industry sources told MaltaToday that the new cases were not actors.

Sources also said that those who came in contact with the infected were immediately put into isolation.

There are currently no cast in Malta, and no delays to the production are expected at this time.

Earlier in August, Film Commissioner Johann Grech announced the production would start filming by the end of the month.

The production was originally slated to start filming earlier this year but had to be stopped after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Johann Grech also said this will be the first blockbuster production since the pandemic started.