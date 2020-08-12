menu

Malta on Netherlands COVID-19 orange list advising against non-essential travel

Dutch government advises those returning from Malta to self-quarantine

laura_calleja
12 August 2020, 10:55am
by Laura Calleja

The Dutch government has advised everyone returning from Malta to self-quarantine for 14 days following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Malta was previously listed on the Netherland’s yellow list which was labelled as “safe” however, the island has now been put the country’s orange list which advised against non-essential travel.

The Netherlands joins the Italian region of Puglia, which on Tuesday said it now requires travellers from Malta to self-quarantine for 14 days after tourists tested positive upon returning from Malta. 

On Tuesday, Greece and Slovenia also put restrictions on travellers from Malta due to the spike in cases; they follow Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia which have all advised against non-essential travel and encouraged self-isolation.

On Wednesday the Medical Association of Malta said it was extending its directives to Friday giving the government a one-week ultimatum to deal effectively with the epidemic.

The doctors’ union said the situation in Malta had deteriorated significantly leading to a sudden and sharp increased in numbers.

On Tuesday 29 cases of COVID-19 were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 440.

More in National
Malta on Netherlands COVID-19 orange list advising against non-essential travel
National

Malta on Netherlands COVID-19 orange list advising against non-essential travel
Laura Calleja
Lobbying by parties and church exempted from transparency rules
National

Lobbying by parties and church exempted from transparency rules
James Debono
‘Maltese women who want unbiased advice on reproduction face dire situation’
National

‘Maltese women who want unbiased advice on reproduction face dire situation’
Laura Calleja
Record cases of COVID-19 expected as doctors’ union warns of ‘significant deterioration’
National

Record cases of COVID-19 expected as doctors’ union warns of ‘significant deterioration’
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.