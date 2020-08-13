Malta red-listed by Norway for travel over COVID-19 transmission rate

Malta is now considered as a country with a high COVID-19 transmission rates by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, which has red-listed the island for travel.

As a result, all incoming travellers from Malta to Norway must go into quarantine.

The quarantine obligation comes into force on 15 August.

Malta has been orange-listed by the Netherlands, with the Italian region of Puglia also requiring travellers from Malta to self-quarantine for 14 days after tourists tested positive upon return from Malta.

The Dutch government has advised everyone returning from Malta to self-quarantine for 14 days following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Malta was previously listed on the Netherland’s yellow list which was labelled as “safe” however, the island has now been put the country’s orange list which advised against non-essential travel.