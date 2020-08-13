At 55 new cases, growth of COVID-19 in Malta is highest since April

55 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

This is the highest number of cases Malta has ever registered in a single day.

The ministry said that five of today’s cases included five family members of previously known cases, four contacts of previously reported cases, two persons from the Paceville cluster and one from the language school cluster.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the rest of the cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 13•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, August 13, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 2,485 swab tests were carried out, a record amount. With a grand total of 149,952 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

13 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 528. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 708 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.