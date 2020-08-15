72 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, contact tracing underway

A staggering 72 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities, the largest spike in recorded cases to date.

In the same period, 20 people have recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is currently 557. 2435 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Facebook.

The new cases are being contact-traced, said the Ministry of Health, adding that persons who had been in contact with positive cases will be contacted in the coming hours.

Up to 11 new cases are understood to have been reported in homes for the elderly: five confirmed cases are from a care home, where the health authorities are currently swabbing all staff and patients. The residence is closed to visitors. Six residents at another nursing home are also in quarantine after an unconfirmed case there. Staff in the ward there are understood to be using full PPE at this time.

Three cases have been confirmed at a restaurant in Sliema and another five cases at a children's play area in Hal Far. Up to three new cases were reported at a Paceville nightclub. The club has been closed.

This article will be updated with more information as it comes in