[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls on government to reinstate public health emergency

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has called for a public health emergency to be reinstated in the country, so that decisions surrounding COVID-19 can be taken by the Public Health Superintendent.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Delia put government to task, asking for an imminent parliament sitting to discuss the situation for solutions in defeating the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“Since Robert Abela abandoned Malta and left it in the hands of Chris Fearne and Charmaine Gauci alone, he should pass on responsibility and decision-making to them,” Adrian Delia said.

The opposition leader was referring to reports that the Prime Minister was holidaying in Sicily, despite the country registering a record number of new cases over the weekend.

Asked by MaltaToday regarding the opening of schools, Delia did not take a stand, choosing instead to focus on examinations.

“Remote exams are being proposed by the PN to make sure that students have their mind at rest,” Delia replied.

Delia pointed out students’ worry and anxiety concerning the format of upcoming MATSEC exams in September, as well as University of Malta’s supplementary exams.

“It is discomforting knowing that doctors had to take action in the form of strikes in order for government to take action,” Delia insisted.

This comes in light of recent MUM directives.

The PN leader also called out government for the lack of information it is giving surrounding COVID-19.

“We lost containment of infections. Before, we were able contact trace and swab in a matter of days, now it takes weeks for a swab test appointment,” Stephen Spiteri, PN spokesperson for Health, added.