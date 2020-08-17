COVID-19: MAM satisfied with new public health measures, suspends all industrial action

The Medical Association of Malta has welcomed the new measures announced on Monday, and has decided to suspend all industrial action.

Aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19, health minister Chris Fearne said that clubs, bars and discos will close from Wednesday and only those with restaurants will remain open.

“MAM finds no justification for further industrial action at the time of writing,” it said in a statement.

Prior to the announcement of the new measures on 17 August,MAM warned that it will reactivate all its directives as from 18 August if government measures to control the COVID-19 spike fall short of its expectations.

MAM has encouraged adherence by residents to the announced measures, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

MUM will continue to monitor the implementation of the measures, while reserving “the right to react if enforcement is lacking”.

“It is of seminal importance both for public health and the economy that COVID-19 numbers are brought down imminently to avoid the possibility of a lockdown which would have harsher consequences on the economy,” MAM stated.

