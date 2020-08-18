Malta’s national broadcaster censors journalists’ questions by order of BA

The Public Broadcasting Authority has been instructed by the Broadcasting Authority, a constitutional regulator, to censor questions by the Maltese press to the Public Health Superintendent and the deputy prime minister.

On Monday, those who viewed the press conference given by the Chris Fearne and the Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci on the public service broadcaster had questions from the press censored, following a BA decision that was implemented by a helpless PBS.

In a decision taken on 16 June 2020, the BA was asked for redress by the Partit Nazzjonalista, which complained that the Prime Minister replied to a series of questions by journalists with a partisan slant.

This took place in a press conference related to information on the coronavirus, addressed by Prime Minister Robert Abela, Fearne and Gauci.

But in its decision, the BA said “the political element in this press conference was provoked by some questions from the journalists present... the political element took place in the questions session, with the said questions provoking a political response in the answer.The Prime Minister could not but answer... the Authority is aware that any imbalance was created because of the questions asked.”

The BA therefore forced PBS to censor the questions by journalists - including its own journalists.

“This is a decision which beggars belief,” the Institute of Maltese Journalists said. “In no democratic state is this sort of censorship acceptable. By its decision, the BA has effectively forced the PBS into a State Broadcaster similar to what one finds in totalitarian regimes. All those who prefer to follow news and current affairs on this medium, believing and trusting in the reliability of the public service ethos have been denied that service and are now forced to seek verification elsewhere.”

The IGM has requested a meeting of rectification given that with its decision, the BA has silenced all journalists, “including those at PBS whose credibility as a station is now in rendered derelict”, the IGM said.