Bulgaria, Romania and Spain added to Malta’s amber list

Passengers arriving from countries on Malta’s amber list will need to present a negative swab test carried out within the last 72 hours 

karl_azzopardi
18 August 2020, 3:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Malta has published the list of countries which will be included in the newly introduced amber list. 

On Monday, as part of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Malta, government introduced an ‘amber list’.

People arriving from countries on the amber list will need to produce a COVID-19 negative result in the last 72 hours. 

Those who do not produce the certificate will either have to do a swab test at the Malta International Airport or go into quarantine. This will come into force at midnight on Friday.

READ ALSO:Clubs, bars and discos to close from Wednesday

Countries on the amber list include Bulgaria, Romania and Spain. The amber list only applies to Spanish passengers arriving from Barcelona, Girona and Madrid. 

A statement by the health ministry said the list will be updated regulary. 

On Tuesday, 48 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the number of active cases to 648. 

Seven more people have recovered from the virus. 

READ ALSO48 new COVID-19 cases, nine linked to elderly care homes

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
